Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2019 / 6:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

HelloFresh swings to Q3 core profit

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh swung to a third-quarter core profit on strong year-on-year growth in both its U.S. and broader international segments.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (AEBITDA) for the third quarter came in at 15.5 million euros ($17.25 million), versus a loss of 26 million euros in the year-ago period.

The figure was at the upper end of the range announced by HelloFresh earlier in October, when the German company also raised its full-year guidance on better-than-expected preliminary quarterly results. ($1 = 0.8988 euros) (Reporting by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

