HelloFresh's Q1 core profit more than doubles

May 4(Reuters) - HelloFresh’s core profit more than doubled in the first quarter, the German meal-kit delivery company said on Tuesday, as the trend of cooking at home persisted even as lockdowns across markets such as United States, Australia and Britain are being eased.

The Berlin-based company, which delivers pre-portioned meal ingredients with recipes to subscribers, reported quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 159.2 million euros ($191.64 million) compared to 63.1 million euros in the same quarter last year.

In April, the company had forecast adjusted EBITDA in the range of 155-165 million euros.

The company also confirmed its earlier outlook for 2021. ($1 = 0.8307 euros) (Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Milla Nissi in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)