FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 25, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Supreme Court agrees to clarify 'on sale' bar in Helsinn patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a dispute between drug companies Helsinn Healthcare SA and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd over the scope of a legal doctrine limiting the patentability of inventions that have been offered for sale for over a year.

The high court said it would hear Helsinn’s appeal of a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decision invalidating patents relating to antinausea drug Aloxi following a challenge by Teva. The appeals court had cited the “on-sale bar” to patentability included in the 2011 America Invents Act in ruling against Helsinn.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MZwEj4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.