Supreme Court agrees to clarify 'on sale' bar in Helsinn patent case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a dispute between drug companies Helsinn Healthcare SA and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd over the scope of a legal doctrine limiting the patentability of inventions that have been offered for sale for over a year.

The high court said it would hear Helsinn’s appeal of a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decision invalidating patents relating to antinausea drug Aloxi following a challenge by Teva. The appeals court had cited the “on-sale bar” to patentability included in the 2011 America Invents Act in ruling against Helsinn.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MZwEj4