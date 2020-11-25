Americas region sees record 1.5 mln COVID-19 cases in 7 days - WHO regional branch

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Americas reported more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 in the last 7 days, the highest weekly number since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization regional branch PAHO said on Wednesday.

The rapid surge of infections in the United States continues and cases have accelerated in countries of North, Central and South America, PAHO said. In Canada, infections are rising particularly among the elderly and indigenous communities, PAHO Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)