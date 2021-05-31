Hemnet's Q1 sales rise 24% in first quarterly report after IPO

STOCKHOLM, May 31 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate web portal Hemnet reported a 24% jump in quarterly sales in its first earnings report after going public, as more people used its website amid a surge in demand for houses.

Net sales rose to 142.5 million crowns ($17.15 million) from 115.3 million a year earlier.

The company’s shares have nearly doubled in value since listing on Nasdaq Stockholm last month from its offering price of 115 crowns. ($1 = 8.3107 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Anna Ringstrom)