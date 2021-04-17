Property platform Hemnet seeks valuation of up to $1.38 bln in IPO

STOCKHOLM, April 17 (Reuters) - Swedish online property platform Hemnet expects an offer price in its planned stock market listing in the range of 95 to 115 crowns per share, corresponding to a market value for the firm of 9.61 billion-11.6 billion crowns ($1.14 bln-$1.38 bln).

If the price is set to the middle of the range and the offering is fully subscribed, its total value will amount to around 1.88 billion crowns, or around 2.07 billion if an over-allotment option is exercised in full, Hemnet said.

The company announced its intention to list its shares on the Stockholm bourse last month.

It said in a statement late on Friday it expected the final offering price to be published on April 26, and the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm to be April 27. ($1 = 8.4277 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom Editing by Mark Heinrich)