Henderson Land says Lee Shau Kee, 91, considers to step down as chairman

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Henderson Land Development Company Limited and Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd said on Wednesday their Chairman Lee Shau Kee was considering stepping down after the companies’ respective annual general meeting in May, citing “being advanced in age”.

According to separate filings, Lee, aged 91, will also step down as director from Henderson Investment Ltd, but will remain a director in Henderson Land.

His sons Lee Ka Kit and Lee Ka Shing were proposed to be appointed as joint chairmen of Henderson Land as well as Hong Kong and China Gas, the filings said.

Lee Shau Kee is the second-richest man in Hong Kong and 29th in the world with a net worth of $30 billion, according to Forbes. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)