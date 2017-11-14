UPDATE 1-Henkel raises earnings forecast despite tough market

* 2017 adj. EPS guidance lifted to around 9 pct

* 2017 organic sales growth forecast confirmed

* Q3 sales 4.981 bln euros vs analyst consensus for 5.1 bln

* Q3 adj. EBIT 897 mln vs consensus for 907 mln

* Shares down 3.7 percent in early trade (Adds details, background)

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Henkel raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday as demand for industrial glues offset challenges in household products for the maker of Persil detergent, Schwarzkopf beauty products and Loctite adhesives.

Henkel raised its forecast for adjusted earnings per preferred share to around 9 percent from 7-9 percent while keeping its forecast for 2-4 percent organic or underlying sales growth.

However, it warned that difficult conditions in the consumer goods market were likely to persist and said “currency effects will have an increasingly negative impact”.

For the third quarter, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) adjusted for one-offs rose 7 percent to 897 million euros ($1.05 billion), below the 907 million forecast by analysts.

Sales of 4.98 billion euros showed organic growth of 3 percent, missing the 5.1 billion forecast by analysts.

Henkel shares were down 3.7 percent as of 0834 GMT.

The consumer goods industry is under siege amid a growing demand for healthier products and niche names, along with the rise of online shopping and subscription services. Rival Unilever also reported a weak third quarter.

Henkel reported 0.5 percent sales growth in its beauty business, home care sales up 1.8 percent, and adhesives up 4.9 percent, which improved on a 3.4 percent advance in that sector in the second quarter.

Henkel last month bought Zotos International from Japan’s Shiseido for $485 million to expand in the U.S. professional hair care sector. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Ludwig Burger and Jason Neely)