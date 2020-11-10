Henkel expects pandemic to leave its mark on the fourth quarter

FILE PHOTO: A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured before its annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel HNKG_p.DE on Tuesday said it still expects the coronavirus pandemic to weigh on its results for the final three months of the year, as it reported organic sales growth of 3.9% for the third quarter.

“We assume that we will continue to feel the negative impacts of the pandemic in the fourth quarter,” Chief Executive Carsten Knobel said in a statement, adding that he did not, however, expect to see further extensive lockdowns like those experienced in the second quarter.

Henkel reported third-quarter organic sales growth of 3.9% to 4.99 billion euros ($5.90 billion), helped by a recovery in its retail beauty care business and demand for laundry detergents and household cleaners.

($1 = 0.8457 euros)