Henkel sales growth slows as adhesives cool

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German consumer goods company Henkel reported a slowdown in sales growth in the third quarter as the pace of expansion of its adhesives business cooled.

The maker of Persil detergent and Loctite adhesives said sales rose 2.7 percent to 5.037 billion euros ($5.71 billion), stripping out acquisitions and the impact from currencies. Earnings per share were up 2.6 percent to 1.58 euros.

Henkel reiterated its 2018 guidance for organic sales growth of 2-4 percent and adjusted EPS to rise by 3-6 percent.

($1 = 0.8822 euros)