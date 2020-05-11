Basic Materials
May 11, 2020 / 5:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Henkel sees virus boost to cleaning products, hit to beauty

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel reported a big jump in first quarter sales of laundry detergents and household cleaners on Monday, but a fall in adhesives and in beauty care as hair salons closed due to the coronavirus.

Overall, sales for the group that makes Persil detergent and Schwarzkopf shampoo fell 0.8% to 4.9 billion euros ($5.31 billion), just short of average analyst forecasts for 4.96 billion, a decline of 0.9% after stripping out the effect of currencies and acqusitions.

Henkel said its laundry and home care business saw organic sales jump 5.5%, while sales at its adhesives unit which supplies the automotive industry fell 4.1% and beauty care fell 3.9%. ($1 = 0.9224 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below