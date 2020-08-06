Basic Materials
August 6, 2020 / 5:59 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Henkel shampoo sales slide but cleaning products soar

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel reported a big drop in sales of its beauty care business on Thursday due to the closure of hair salons due to the coronavirus and a hit to its adhesives unit, but saw a surge in demand for cleaning products.

Henkel said group second-quarter sales fell 11% to 4.6 billion euros, meeting average analyst forecasts for 4.6 billion, and a decline of 9.4% after stripping out the effect of currencies and acquisitions.

Adjusted operating profit for the first half fell 28% to 1.191 billion euros. Henkel, which makes Dial soap and Persil detergent, declined to give an outlook for the full year due to continued uncertainties.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below