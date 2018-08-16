FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 5:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Henkel trims profit outlook as forex, raw materials costs bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German consumer goods firm Henkel lowered its forecast for earnings growth in 2018 on Thursday after its second-quarter results were dented by negative currency effects and higher prices for raw materials.

The maker of Persil detergent and Loctite adhesives said group sales rose 3.5 percent to 5.143 billion euros ($5.85 billion), stripping out acquisitions and a hit from currencies, just above average analyst forecasts.

But earnings per share rose 2 percent to 1.58 euros, missing average analyst forecasts for 1.61 euros, as it said headwinds increased from currencies and raw material prices.

Henkel confirmed its 2018 outlook for organic sales growth between 2 and 4 percent, but said it now expects adjusted EPS to rise between 3 and 6 percent, down from a previous 5 and 8 percent. ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Maria Sheahan)

