Strong adhesive sales make up for Henkel delivery woes

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - German consumer goods firm Henkel reported on Wednesday that strong first-quarter organic sales from its adhesives business compensated for falling laundry and beauty care sales due to delivery problems in North America.

The maker of Persil detergent and Loctite adhesives said group sales rose 1.1 percent to 4.84 billion euros ($5.73 billion), stripping out the hit from the strong euro and acquisitions, just short of average analyst forecasts.

Earnings per share rose 1.4 percent to 1.43 euros, slightly ahead of average analyst forecasts for 1.41 euros.

Henkel said it was on track to return to normal service levels in North America during the second quarter and confirmed its 2018 outlook, for organic sales growth between 2 and 4 percent and adjusted EPS to rise between 5 and 8 percent. ($1 = 0.8442 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Maria Sheahan)