UPDATE 1-Henkel sales growth slows as adhesives cool

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German consumer goods company Henkel reported a slowdown in sales growth in the third quarter as the pace of expansion of its adhesives business cooled.

Shares in Henkel, which have fallen 16 percent in the last year, were indicated down 2 percent in pre-market trade.

The maker of Persil detergent and Loctite adhesives said sales rose 2.7 percent to 5.037 billion euros ($5.71 billion), stripping out acquisitions and the impact from currencies. Earnings per share were up 2.6 percent to 1.58 euros.

The adhesives unit, which accounts for about half of sales and provides glue to makers of appliances, electronics and packaging, saw organic sales growth of 3.8 percent, down from 5.2 percent in the second quarter.

The laundry and home care business reported a sales rise of 2.5 percent, while beauty care, which includes the Schwarzkopf shampoo brand, was up 0.5 percent.

Last month, U.S. rival Procter & Gamble Co reported better-than-expected quarterly figures, with organic sales up 4 percent, and said it was raising prices on several products around the world, sending shares up by their most in a decade.

Henkel, which struggled with delivery problems in the North America market earlier in the year, reiterated its 2018 guidance for organic sales growth of 2-4 percent and adjusted EPS to rise by 3-6 percent.

($1 = 0.8822 euros)