UPDATE 1-Strong adhesive sales make up for Henkel delivery woes

* Q1 organic sales up 1.1 pct to 4.84 bln euros

* EPS 1.43 euros vs average analyst forecasts for 1.41 eur

* Adhesives organic sales up 4.7 pct

* Set to end North America delivery problems during Q2

* 2018 guidance confirmed despite weakening dollar (Adds divisional details, background)

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - German consumer goods firm Henkel reported on Wednesday that strong first-quarter organic sales from its adhesives business compensated for falling laundry and beauty care sales due to delivery problems in North America.

The maker of Persil detergent and Loctite adhesives said group sales rose 1.1 percent to 4.84 billion euros ($5.73 billion), stripping out the hit from the strong euro and acquisitions, just short of average analyst forecasts.

Earnings per share rose 1.4 percent to 1.43 euros, slightly ahead of average analyst forecasts for 1.41 euros.

The adhesives unit saw organic sales grow 4.7 percent, while beauty care reported a 4.3 percent fall and laundry and home care slipped 0.7 percent.

Excluding the delivery issues in North America, which Henkel first reported in March, the firm said beauty care sales would have been around the level of the previous year, while laundry and home care would have reported good growth.

Chief Executive Hans van Bylen said Henkel was on track to return to normal service levels in North America in the course of the second quarter.

Henkel hit problems as it tried to improve its logistics system in North America, with shortfalls in U.S. freight capacities making the situation worse.

U.S. food companies have cited rising freight costs as a reason for lower profit margins, with more pain seen in 2018 as a dearth of drivers and higher diesel prices make it even more expensive to transport products to stores.

On Tuesday, German rival Beiersdorf reported that its sales growth was lifted by its Tesa adhesives unit and La Prairie premium skin care brand in the first quarter, smoothing slowing sales of its Nivea products.

Henkel said it expects the volatile and uncertain market environment to continue, while it sees the U.S. dollar continuing to weaken against the euro, but it confirmed its 2018 outlook for organic sales growth between 2 and 4 percent and adjusted EPS to rise between 5 and 8 percent.