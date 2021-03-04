UPDATE 2-Reopening salons should help Schwarzkopf sales, Henkel says

* 2020 sales down organic 4.3% to 19.25 bln euros

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Henkel, the maker of Schwarzkopf hair care products, expects sales to rebound this year as salons reopen while demand for its cleaning products, boosted by the pandemic, return to normal.

It expects organic sales growth of 2-5% for 2021 and a 5-15% rise in adjusted earnings per preferred share at constant exchange rates, the German consumer goods company said.

Its fourth-quarter sales rose by an organic 3.7% to 4.77 billion euros ($5.73 billion), with laundry and home care growing 4.9%, adhesives 3.7% and beauty care 1.4%.

Demand for hair care is unlikely to return fully to levels seen before the pandemic even as salons reopen, CEO Carsten Knobel told analysts.

Sales of laundry and home care brands such as Bref and Pril should return to a more normal level, although Knobel said he expected higher demand for hygiene products to endure.

Rival Procter & Gamble Co raised its fiscal 2021 sales growth forecast to a range of 5-6% in January as it benefits from pandemic demand for cleaning products, while also warning that the pace of growth might slow as vaccines roll out.

Knobel said he was not satisfied that Henkel’s laundry and home care business in 2020 had lost market share in North America, where its Persil competes with P&G’s Tide.

In response, Henkel installed a new management team at the end of last year and is pushing its Persil Pro Clean range.

He said Henkel this year wants to complete a plan to divest and discontinue products which it announced just before the pandemic, while also looking for acquisitions.

Henkel said last March it had identified brands and categories with sales of about 500 million euros ($602 million)for divestment or discontinuation, mainly in its consumer units.

Henkel completed about 100 million euros worth of that in 2020, mainly in adhesives, with the rest to come mostly from its consumer business. ($1 = 0.8312 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jane Merriman and Jason Neely)