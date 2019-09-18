China's Henlius Biotech prices Hong Kong IPO at bottom end of range - sources

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai Henlius Biotech has raised $410 million after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering at the bottom end of the indicative pricing range, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Henlius, backed by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, priced shares at HK$49.6 ($6.34) apiece, the people told Reuters, having indicated a price range of between HK$49.6 and HK$57.8 each share for the public offering.

A spokeswoman for the company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to the media on this deal. (Reporting by Julie Zhu, additional reporting by Alun John; Editing by Toby Chopra)