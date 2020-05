Henry Schein Inc has reached a $35 million settlement of litigation accusing it of defrauding shareholders by misleading them about its North American dental business, causing its stock price to be inflated.

The preliminary settlement with Schein and Timothy Sullivan, who led the dental business, was filed on Thursday with the federal court in Brooklyn, New York and requires a judge’s approval.

