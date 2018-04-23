FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henry Schein to spin off animal health unit
April 23, 2018 / 10:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Henry Schein to spin off animal health unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc said on Monday it would spin off its animal health business and merge it with Vets First Choice to create a new company that will create a animal health service and technology platform to support the veterinary market.

The company said Henry Schein shareholders will own approximately 63 percent of the new company and expects to receive between $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion in cash on a tax-free basis. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

