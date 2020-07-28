German defence supplier Hensoldt preparing for September IPO - sources

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Buyout group KKR is preparing for a September stock market listing of Hensoldt in a deal potentially valuing the German defence supplier at 2.5-3 billion euros ($2.9-$3.5 bln), including debt, people close to the matter said.

KKR is planning for Hensoldt to send out an intention to float in late August or early September, with the Frankfurt listing taking place about four weeks later, after initially targeting an April initial public offering, the people said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Hans Seidenstuecker and Alexander Huebner; additional reporting by Ludwig Burger and Abhinav Ramnayaran; editing by Thomas Seythal)