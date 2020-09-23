UPDATE 1-Defence supplier Hensoldt to price IPO at low end of range - bookrunners

(Adds total valuation)

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Private equity-owned German defence supplier Hensoldt is expecting to price its initial public offering at the low end of its marketing range, the bookrunners organising the deal said on Wednesday.

Potential investors in Hensoldt, whose high-tech cameras are used in Tornado fighter jets, are being guided to expect a price of 12 euros per share with books closing later on Wednesday and trading to start on Friday.

They had been offered in a 12-16 euros per share range, but bankers cited a rise in market volatility this week as a reason for risk averse investors shying away from orders at a higher price.

Shares worth up to 460 million euros ($538 million) are being sold in the IPO,

The deal values the company at 2.3 billion euros, including debt, with 38.3 million shares being sold. KKR is set to hold 63.5% of the company after the stock market listing.

“Books are covered at (12 euros per share) on the base deal size plus the greenshoe,” the bookrunners said.

In a separate deal, Germany’s caravan maker Knaus Tabbert which had priced at the bottom of the range and cut the number of shares on offer, fell below its offer price when it listed on Wednesday.

Hensoldt, a former Airbus unit which also supplies radar for Eurofighter jets and periscopes for Leopard and Puma tanks, was bought by KKR in 2016.

The company is set to rake in 300 million euros from the sale of the new shares, while private equity owner KKR will reap 160 million euros in proceeds from selling part of its stake, if the greenshoe is exercised.

Hensoldt is planning to use the funds for investment and to repay debt, bringing down its leverage to about three times its core earnings by the end of 2020.

The share sale at 12 euros apiece values Hensoldt at about 11 times its core earnings, while peers Ultra Electronics and Mercury Systems trade at 10 and 20 times their earnings, respectively.

Separately, it supplies identification systems for combat jets, night vision devices, radar for civil air traffic control and systems for civil and military efforts to counter drones.