KKR to start preparations for IPO or sale of defence supplier Hensoldt -sources

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR is initiating preparations for a stock market flotation or sale of German defence supplier Hensoldt in a potential 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) deal, people close to the matter said.
The buyout group has in recent weeks listened to bankers present exit options, including a listing of 20-30% on the stock exchange or a sale to a defence group or private equity investor next year, they said, adding that KKR is expected to soon mandate an advisor to help organise the deal.
KKR declined to comment.
Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Sabine Siebold Editing by Thomas Seythal