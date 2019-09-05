KKR to start preparations for IPO or sale of defence supplier Hensoldt -sources

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR is initiating preparations for a stock market flotation or sale of German defence supplier Hensoldt in a potential 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) deal, people close to the matter said.

The buyout group has in recent weeks listened to bankers present exit options, including a listing of 20-30% on the stock exchange or a sale to a defence group or private equity investor next year, they said, adding that KKR is expected to soon mandate an advisor to help organise the deal.

KKR declined to comment.