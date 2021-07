(Corrects to say market capitalization of $4.16 billion, not $3.6 billion, in headline, paragraph 1)

July 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Hepsiburada rose more than 6% in their U.S. stock market debut on Thursday, giving the Turkish e-commerce platform a market capitalization of $4.16 billion. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)