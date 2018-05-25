FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Icahn sells some of his Herbalife shares, remains biggest investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Friday that he sold some of his shares in Herbalife as the nutrition and weight loss company bought back some of its own shares because the position had become too within Icahn’s portfolio.

“Given that our Herbalife investment has become an outsized position, representing approximately 24 percent exposure to total NAV (net asset value), it is only prudent for IEP to reduce its exposure,” Icahn said in a statement. Icahn however remains the company’s largest shareholder.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
