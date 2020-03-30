French luxury group Hermes reduces proposed dividend

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Hermes said on Monday it has decided to trim its planned 2020 dividend to shareholders in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hermes said in a statement it had sufficient cash reserves available to maintain the basic salary of its 15,500 workers worldwide without tapping state financial aid available in France or elsewhere.

The group, known for its handbags and silk scarves, added that it would reduce its proposed dividend to 4.55 euros ($5.03) per share from 5.00 euros, keeping the payout at the same level as in 2019. ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Chris Reese)