Hermes to replace LafargeHolcim in France's CAC 40 stock index from June 18

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes will replace cement maker LafargeHolcim in France’s CAC 40 stock index from June 18, pan-European stock exchange Euronext said on Thursday.

LafargeHolcim’s exit from the blue-chip index marks the symbolic end of the 185-year-old group’s French base after its acquisition by Switzerland’s Holcim in 2015.

Hermes, known for its printed silk scarves and neckties, will join French luxury group rivals LVMH and Kering in the index.

It is still controlled by the heirs of Thierry Hermes, who founded the Paris-based company in 1837.

A committee of experts reviews the composition of Euronext’s main stock indexes on a quarterly basis. It takes into account exchange volumes and the proportion of floating shares to draw their rankings. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Dominique Rodriguez Editing by Alexandra Hudson)