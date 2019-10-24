Apparel & Accessories
China demand drives sales bounce at Birkin bag maker Hermes

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sales growth at Birkin-handbag maker Hermes picked up pace in the third quarter despite protests in Hong Kong, a key shopping hub, thanks to buoyant demand within the rest of China.

The French luxury goods firm, also known for its silk scarves, said revenue rose 18% to 1.7 billion euros ($1.89 billion) in the third quarter.

On a comparable basis, which strips out currency swings and the effect of shop openings, sales were up 15%, accelerating from the 12.3% posted a quarter earlier, as growth across the Asia region, including in Japan, picked up. ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

