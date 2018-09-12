FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 6:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

French handbag maker Hermes posts record first half margins

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - French luxury handbag maker Hermes on Wednesday said operating margins reached a first-half record at 34.5 percent of sales in the first six months of 2018, as profits rose to a new high.

The label, known for its $10,000-plus Birkin bags and patterned silk scarves, said operating income reached 985 million euros ($1.14 billion) between January and June, up 6 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8633 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Pascale Denis; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

