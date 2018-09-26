India's Hero MotoCorp hikes prices amid rising costs

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, said on Wednesday it would raise prices of its motorcycles and scooters to tackle rising commodity costs and currency depreciation.

The price hike, effective Oct. 3, translates to an increase of up to 900 rupees ($12.40). However, the exact quantum of the increase will vary with the model and the specific market, Hero added here ($1 = 72.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)