July 25, 2017 / 11:24 AM / in 22 days

India's Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit rises 3.5 pct on higher sales

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd posted a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, helped by higher sales volumes.

Profit after tax was 9.14 billion rupees ($141.99 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 8.83 billion rupees a year earlier, the world's largest two-wheeler maker said. bit.ly/2uSNtFX

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 9.15 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company said it sold 1.9 million two-wheelers, up 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2016. ($1 = 64.3725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

