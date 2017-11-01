FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Hero MotoCorp Q2 profit up marginally, misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Our top photos from October
Pictures
Our top photos from October
Sony revives pet AI project
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 1, 2017 / 11:36 AM / in an hour

India's Hero MotoCorp Q2 profit up marginally, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India’s largest selling two-wheeler maker, reported a marginal rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing estimates.

Profit came in at 10.10 billion rupees ($156.35 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 versus 10.04 billion rupees a year ago. bit.ly/2h1QRJT

Analysts on average expected a profit of 10.40 billion rupees for the quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company sold about 2 million two-wheelers during the quarter, an increase of about 11 percent over the same period last year. ($1 = 64.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.