February 6, 2018 / 11:24 AM / in 3 hours

India's Hero MotoCorp Q3 profit up 4 pct, but misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s biggest two-wheeler maker, posted a more than 4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales particularly in its scooter segment.

Net profit was 8.05 billion rupees ($125.40 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 7.72 billion rupees a year ago. bit.ly/2s9AD6h

Analysts on average expected a net profit of 8.17 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company sold about 1.7 million two-wheelers in the December quarter, an increase of about 16 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 64.1950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

