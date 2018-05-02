FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 9:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit rises 35 pct, beats estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest selling two-wheeler maker, reported a better-than-expected 35 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Profit rose to 9.67 billion rupees ($145.08 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 7.18 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in a statement here

Analysts on average expected a profit of 9.52 billion rupees for the quarter, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

The company sold over 2 million two-wheelers during the quarter, an increase of 23 percent over the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 66.6550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

