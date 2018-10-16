FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Hero MotoCorp quarterly profit drops 3 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest two-wheeler maker, posted a 3.4 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher expenses amid a depreciating rupee.

Profit after tax fell to 9.76 billion rupees ($132.86 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 10.10 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose bit.ly/2PB3bwN 8.6 percent to 90.91 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 9.38 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Earlier this month, Hero raised prices of its motorcycles and scooters to tackle rising commodity costs and currency depreciation.

The company sold about 2.1 million two-wheelers in the September quarter, compared with 2 million in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 73.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

