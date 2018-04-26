FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 11:10 AM / in 2 hours

Hershey's quarterly sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Hershey Co reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by strong sales of its chocolates including Kisses and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in North America.

Sales rose 4.9 percent to $1.97 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Hershey rose to $350.2 million, or $1.65 per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $125 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

