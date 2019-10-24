Hershey sales beats estimates, raises FY revenue forecast

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hershey Co reported third-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates on Thursday and raised its full-year revenue forecast, boosted by price increases and investments in snacking brands.

The company now expects sales to rise about 2.5% in fiscal 2019 from its previous growth forecast of about 2%, helped by its $397 million acquisition of One Brands, a maker of healthy snacks. Net income attributable to the company rose to $325.3 million, or $1.54 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 from $263.7 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 2.6% to $2.13 billion, narrowly beating the average analyst estimate of $2.12 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)