Hershey reports 38% rise in second-quarter profit

July 25 (Reuters) - Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported a 38% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by price hikes and lower raw material costs.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $312.8 million, or $1.48 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $226.9 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose about 1% to $1.77 billion, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)