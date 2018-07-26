FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 26, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hershey's quarterly sales rise 5.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported a 5.3 percent rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its popular chocolates such as Hershey’s Kisses and Kit Kat in the United States.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $226.9 million, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, from $203.5 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose to $1.75 billion from $1.66 billion. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.