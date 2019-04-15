Lawsuit over Hertz's collection for car damages sent to arbitration

Rental car company Hertz does not have to face a proposed class action accusing it of using debt collectors to bill customers for damage to cars months after the vehicles were turned in, a federal judge in California has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland said consumers suing Hertz for breaching its duty of good faith and fair dealing will have to submit their claims to individual arbitration instead of suing as a group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2InZ47s