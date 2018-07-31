Hertz partners with Aptiv for managing driverless car fleets

July 31 (Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Corp, a unit of Hertz Global Holdings, said on Tuesday it had partnered with Aptiv Plc to help the auto technology firm manage its autonomous vehicles in North America.

The initial program, scheduled to launch this fall in Las Vegas, will act as a guide for launch in other markets, Hertz said in a statement.

Aptiv announced the launch of 30 autonomous vehicles in Las Vegas in partnership with Lyft in May. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)