March 2 (Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had filed a proposed plan of reorganization with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware.

Under the plan, Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Certares Opportunities LLC will invest about $4.2 billion to buy up to 100% of common stock of reorganized Hertz. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)