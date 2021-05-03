Knighthead, Certares sweetened bid values Hertz at over $6.2 billion: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A logo of car rental company Hertz is seen on a building during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nice, France, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management have sweetened an offer to buy Hertz Global Holdings Inc out of bankruptcy in a deal that gives the car rental firm an enterprise value of over $6.2 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

The proposal could see equity investors recover $2.25 a share, and Hertz will evaluate it to determine if it is higher than the one from its current reorganization sponsor, the report said here on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The rival bidding group consists of investment firms Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners.

Hertz bondholders will be paid in full, while its shareholders will get a chance to own a bigger portion of the reorganized company, according to the report.

Knighthead will fund $2.2 billion of the deal, and private equity company Apollo Global Management has also committed $1.5 billion of preferred equity, the report said.

Hertz, Knighthead and Certares did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management’s offer valued Hertz Global at $6.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported last month.