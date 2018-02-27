FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 27, 2018 / 10:01 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Hertz reports quarterly profit due to tax gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday compared with a year-ago loss, helped by a one-time gain due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

Net income from continuing operations was $616 million, or $7.42 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $438 million, or $5.28 per share, a year earlier, when it took an impairment charge of $253 million.

On an adjusted basis, the Estero, Florida-based company reported a loss of 77 cents per share.

Total revenue rose to $2.09 billion from $2.01 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.