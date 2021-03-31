Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Hertz’s insurance policies didn’t cover $27 mln cost of SEC investigation

By Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Hertz Global Holdings cannot hold its insurers liable for the $27 million it spent to defend itself against a four-year investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a federal judge in Manhattan held Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan dismissed the company’s breach of contract lawsuit against AIG’s National Union Fire Insurance Co of Pittsburgh, represented by Alston & Bird, and excess insurer U.S. Specialty Insurance Co, represented by Clyde & Co.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3m8lRot

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up