Company News
April 20, 2020 / 9:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. car rental company Hertz to lay off 10,000 staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc said on Monday it plans to lay off 10,000 employees to cut costs amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company will incur employee termination costs of about $30 million, it said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2XOWUEu)

The terminations were effective April 14 for non-union employees and effective April 21 for union employees, the company said. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

