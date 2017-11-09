Hertz quarterly profit rises with higher revenue

DETROIT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit as increased revenues and improved revenue management offset canceled reservations in hurricane-impacted parts of the United States.

Estero, Florida-based Hertz reported third-quarter net income of $93 million, or $1.12 per share, up from $42 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $1.42 per share. Analysts on that basis had expected earnings per share of $1.35.