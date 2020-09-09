Energy
September 9, 2020 / 1:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hess CEO 'optimistic' new Guyana government will approve project license

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hess Corp’s chief executive on Wednesday said he is optimistic the recently elected government of Guyana will issue soon a production license for the third phase of a major offshore oil project.

Hess and partners Exxon Mobil Corp and CNOOC Ltd are in “close communication” with officials, Hess said at a virtual presentation to the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference. Production in the first phase will reach full, 120,000 barrels-per-day capacity in coming weeks, he said. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

