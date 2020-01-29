Company News
January 29, 2020 / 12:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Oil producer Hess reports bigger quarterly loss

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp reported a bigger adjusted quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower realized selling prices of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Adjusted net loss widened to $180 million, or 60 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $77 million, or 31 cents per share, last year.

The New York-based company said total production, excluding Libya, rose to 316,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 267,000 boe/d. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below