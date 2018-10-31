CORRECTED-Hess Corp posts first quarterly profit in about 4 years

(Drops reference to $280 million gain in paragraph 1)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp posted its first quarterly profit since 2014 on Wednesday, benefiting from a recovery in crude prices.

Net income attributable to Hess was $52 million, or 14 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of $624 million, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.

Total production, excluding Libya, came in at 279,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)