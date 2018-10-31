FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 31, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Hess Corp posts first quarterly profit in about 4 years

1 Min Read

(Drops reference to $280 million gain in paragraph 1)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp posted its first quarterly profit since 2014 on Wednesday, benefiting from a recovery in crude prices.

Net income attributable to Hess was $52 million, or 14 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of $624 million, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.

Total production, excluding Libya, came in at 279,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.